Fire levels Toledo home and damages two others doing it…

A single story home went up in flames in Toledo last evening and damaged two additional homes in the process.

Toledo Fire Chief Will Ewing says the call came in at 1:30 this morning of a house on fire on SE 18th, and flames were growing. Fire units pulled up to see the house at 1236 SE 18th heavily engulfed. Fortunately the two occupants had already climbed out a back side window to safety.

The fire had such a head start it was all firefighters could do to stop the intense heat from igniting homes on either side. Both suffered outside damage to vinyl siding and other materials, including roofing. The home in the middle was a total loss.

Chief Ewing says the fire started in a porch area where occupants and friends routinely gather socially. He says smoking was a common activity. However, Chief Ewing emphasized they have not as yet determined the specific source of the fire.