Desolation and Eagle Creek Fires Update

The Crook County Sheriff’s office has continued to coordinate with fire managers on the Desolation Fire as well as the Ochoco National Forest. Due to current and expected conditions on the Desolation Fire, we are lowering the evacuation levels as follows:

Level 2 (Set) LOWERED to Level 1 (Ready)

Level 1: Means “BE READY” for potential evacuation. Residents should be aware of the danger that exists in their area, monitor emergency services websites and local media outlets for information. This is the time for preparation and precautionary movements of persons with special needs, mobile property and (under certain circumstances) pets and livestock. If conditions worsen, emergency services personnel may contact you via an emergency notification system.

The Desolation fire stayed within planned containment lines through yesterday evening as firefighters worked through the day and into the night to keep the fire north of Highway 26 and protect adjacent private residences. An overnight infrared flight mapped the fire at 2252 acres and showed that most of yesterday’s fire growth occurred to the north and still within Mill Creek Wilderness. The fire is still 0 percent contained.

Forecasts call for cooler conditions with the chance of rain, which should help moderate fire behavior. Smoky conditions will continue today in the fire vicinity and along Highway 26 in the Ochoco Divide area due to fire suppression burnout operations and the wildfire. Motorists should use caution when travelling through the area. Residents who suffer from respiratory or heart conditions should monitor air quality and stay indoors or consider travelling to town until the air clears.

A temporary closure order remains in effect for all of Mill Creek Wilderness and Forest Service land north of the wilderness up to and including Forest Roads 27, 2730 and 2745.

Eagle Creek Fire

Interstate 84 opened to westbound traffic last night. Crews have worked hard for more than a week to reinforce fire line, remove hazard trees, and address other public safety concerns. Fire line has been completed along I-84 from Bridal Veil to Cascade Locks. Drivers are reminded to obey posted speed limits, be aware of changing visibility and watch out for other hazards. All exits between Hood River and Troutdale will remain closed. Drivers are not to stop along the highway.

Yesterday, aircraft dropped nearly 100,000 gallons of water on the fire. Today, resources will be focused on the northeast corner of the fire to help protect the communities, infrastructure, and other values at risk there as burnout operations continue from Cascade Locks east to Mitchell Point. If conditions permit, helicopters may be used to assist with burnout operations west of Wyeth to bring fire down to the powerline corridor in a controlled manner. Crews will also be reinforcing line from Mitchell Point south to Wahtum Lake.

On the west side, fire is most active in the Bell Creek area. Crews will be constructing direct hand line and bucket drops may be used to cool hotspots in that area. Indirect dozer line will be connected to the powerline corridor near Larch Mountain to form a continuous line to the south.

Oregon State Fire Marshal crews will continue to patrol residences near the eastern edge of the fire. Two additional task forces have arrived to support the structural assessment and preparation work being performed in Hood River.

Command of the Archer Mountain Fire transferred to the Eagle Creek Unified Command at 0600 this morning. The Archer Mountain Fire is 100 percent contained. Crews will continue to mop-up and patrol.

Weather is expected to remain cooler with light winds. Friday evening and Saturday may bring lower relative humidity and a shift to light northeast winds. Significant precipitation is still forecast for early next week.

Resources Assigned: 26 crews (5-Type 1, 14-Type 2, 7-Type 2 Initial Attack); 54 Engines; 12 Helicopters; 9 Dozers; 16 Water Tenders; 967 Personnel

Additional fire, closure and evacuation information can be found at:

Inciweb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5584/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EagleCreekandIndianCreekFires2017/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/eaglecreekfire

Oregon Smoke Information: https://oregonsmoke.blogspot.com/

Multnomah County Sheriff Flash Alert: https://www.flashalert.net/id/MCSO

Hood River County Sheriff: http://www.hoodriversheriff.com/news/breaking-news/

Road Closures: https://tripcheck.com

Firewise Information: http://www.firewise.org/