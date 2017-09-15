Weather or Not: Half and Half

Friday, Sep. 15th – Lincoln County

Summary: Sunny with light winds yesterday; cloudy and foggy overnight.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 63F/50F/6mph/0.00”

Depoe Bay: 65F/46F/8mph/0.00”

Newport: 63F/46F/7mph/0.00”

Waldport: 66F/51F/9mph/0.00”

Yachats: 66F/50F/9mph/0.00”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: scattered @ 100’

Visibility: 4 miles/Wind: NE 6 mph/Altimeter: 30.09”

Forecast: The weekend is expected to be split in two, half dry with some sunshine, the other half cloudy with rain developing. It’s Fall turnaround time and the first storm system of the season is still on track to begin affecting the Central Coast on Sunday. Today through tomorrow, however, mixed skies, no precipitation and light winds. The mercury climbs into the low-60s for daytime highs and slumps to about 50F overnight. Outlook is for the rain and wind to arrive sometime on Sunday, probably after lunch, and continue into Monday before turning to showers. Wet and cool conditions are predicted to last through much of the week.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, highways are dry, temps 40-45F. Willamette Valley roads are dry, thermometer readings 45-50F. The Columbia River Gorge has dry pavement, temperatures 55-60F, it’s still smoky in spots and I-84 remains closed in places due to the effects of wildland firefighting operations. For the Cascades, highways are dry, 35-40F, areas of smoke, the free air freezing level is at 9,000 feet.

* Outlook for weekend travelers is dry roads through Sunday midday, then wet pavement later Sunday and Sunday night at all elevations including the Coast Range and Cascades; the snow level is predicted to drop significantly but should remain above the passes at 6,000-7,000 feet.

* An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are variable 5 knots this morning, with seas 3-4 feet at 8 seconds. Weak higher pressure along the Central Coast will lead to relatively modest winds over the area today and Saturday. The strongest front in some time will move through local waters Sunday with high-end Small Craft Advisory level southerly winds, followed by decent NW winds Sunday night. The parent low will be along and just off the BC coast, and the NW fetch offshore will result in seas building to around 10 feet Monday and 10-15 feet Monday night and Tuesday. The remainder of the week appears to be active, though the timing/intensity of the expected systems is uncertain. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Mostly sunny, patchy fog, surf 2-3 feet (low).

* Tides

09/15 Fri 9:37 AM 6.72 H

09/15 Fri 2:49 PM 3.17 L

09/15 Fri 8:53 PM 8.31 H

09/16 Sat 3:50 AM -0.19 L

In Short: Patchy fog, clearing, light winds, then wet, cool and breezy.