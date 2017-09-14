Lincoln City Police looking for Nicolette Willey for fleeing/injuring police officer

Wednesday evening at around 7:15PM, Lincoln City Police responded to the Spyglass Ridge Open Space on a welfare check of two individuals in a GMC SUV. Upon arriving officers recognized the female in the driver’s seat to be Nicolette Willey (Dryke) age 24, of Newport, who is wanted on a felony warrant for Robbery out of Salem.

When officers advised Willey she was under arrest she tried drive away, almost striking one of the officers with her vehicle. Another officer broke the driver’s side window and was able to grab Willey while she was backing up into him. Willey then sped off while he was still trying to hold on to her. He had to let go.

The officer sustained cuts and bruises to his arm, but was able to return to his vehicle and assist other officers with a short pursuit of the vehicle. They lost sight of the vehicle and the pursuit was ended at Schooner Creek Road. The officer was treated and released from Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital with minor injuries.

Lincoln County Deputies later located the vehicle abandoned on private property on Schooner Creek Road.

Willey was accompanied at the time by a passenger identified as Jackson Hall, age 24, also from Newport.

Lincoln City Police are seeking charges against Nicolette Willey for Elude-Felony, Escape 1, Assault on a Police Officer-Aggravated, Assault II, Driving While Suspended-Misdemeanor and Reckless Driving, in addition to the Felony warrants against her.

Charges against Hall for Hindering Prosecution are also being filed.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Nicolette Willey or Jackson Hall is asked to call the Lincoln City Police Department at 541-994-3636.