How to beat cancer by eating smart…

Attend the next Lincoln City Chamber of Commerce luncheon and learn how to get to live every day of your life that you’ve got coming.

Bob Pearson of Pearson’s Health & Nutrition out of Eugene is the guest speaker at the Lincoln City Chamber of Commerce lunch forum on Tuesday, September 26th at Chinook Winds.

Pearson has worked in the health & nutrition and wellness industry for 39 years. He explains that his involvement in wellness promotion came as a result of seeing his Aunt recover from “terminal” cancer by using nutrition therapy. Pearson says that the doctors had said his Aunt was “beyond hope,” yet nutrition therapy ended up giving her 25 more years.

Pearson does wellness promotion for groups from America’s Fortune 500 companies, down to in-home presentations, and one-on-ones. He says “my passion is to show people how to end the trend of chronic disease, because right now, in America, 3 out of 4 families are struck by cancer and heart disease kills more than cancer. Diabetes is also on the rise.” In this presentation, Pearson says, you will see what a primary factor is in the cause of all this rampant disease, you will see shocking label reading tips, you will see how our food has changed and what you can do to protect your personal and family health.

The luncheon on September 26th is at the Chinook Winds Casino Resort located at 1777 NW 44th Street. Lunch begins at 11:45am and costs $13. This lunch forum is sponsored by Nancy L. Fitness. The public is always invited to attend Chamber lunch forums and should RSVP at LCChamber.com for this luncheon by calling or emailing the Chamber office by 5pm Thursday, September 21st.

For more information contact the Lincoln City Chamber of Commerce at (541) 994-3070 or e-mail info@lcchamber.com or visit the website at LCchamber.com. The Lincoln City Chamber of Commerce is an organization made up of local business members supporting one another and the community. Their office is located at 4039 NW Logan Road, Lincoln City.