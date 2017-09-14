Volunteers needed at Salmon River Fish Hatchery

ODFW is looking for volunteers to help with the Fall Chinook Program at Salmon River Hatchery this fall. Staff will activate the fish trap this weekend with the forecasted rain, and volunteer shifts will be available starting next week.

In 2016, Salmon and Trout Enhancement Program volunteers contributed over 500 hours at the Salmon River Hatchery and were responsible for the distribution of adult Chinook salmon to eight Oregon food share organizations.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is seeking volunteers to assist with the fall Chinook Program at Salmon River Hatchery. The hatchery releases 200,000 adipose-marked and coded wire tagged fall Chinook smolts each year to support a popular in-river recreational fishery, supplement ocean fisheries, and manage Pacific Salmon treaty goals.

Salmon River fall Chinook are the indicator stock to estimate the exploitation rate for all fall Chinook on the North Oregon coast. The recoveries of these fish in the commercial and sport fisheries in Alaska, BC, Washington and Oregon along with recoveries at the hatchery and on the spawning grounds are used to represent the harvest rate of Oregon’s coastal fall Chinook in these fisheries. Data collected are used in Pacific Salmon Treaty negotiations that can have a significant effect on Oregon’s Chinook salmon populations.

ODFW staff will supervise and train volunteers to assist with hatchery operations. Volunteers will learn how to 1) net, handle, and identify salmonid species, 2) wand and mark fish for research purposes, 3) process fish for food share programs and/or nutrient enrichment, and 4) assist with other hatchery operations as needed. Much of the volunteer work is physically demanding, but there are plenty of opportunities for light duty work as well.

Available Positions: 11-20 volunteer positions per day, up to 7 days/week

Position duration: Mid-September through mid-November. Ideally volunteers will work at least one shift every two weeks.

Work Schedule: Volunteers generally report to the Salmon River Hatchery in Otis at 9am and work 2-8 hours, depending on volunteer availability and fish returns. We can accommodate other arrival times as well.

Transportation: Positions require personal transportation to and from the Salmon River Hatchery (575 N North Bank Rd. Otis, OR).

Additional information about the volunteer program can be obtained at https://midcoaststep.ivolunteer.com or by contacting Christine Clapp at christine.m.clapp@state.or.us or 541-265-8306×253. The Salmon River Hatchery is located at 575 N. North Bank Rd. Otis, Oregon