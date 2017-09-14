County buys nearby lot for more parking for Cooperative Extension

Lincoln County Commissioners this week went ahead and said “We’ll buy it…” and buying it means there will soon be more parking for county Cooperative Extension office workers who recently moved in to their new offices out Bay Boulevard east of town. The business complex across the street contains not only the Cooperative Extension but also a number of other growing businesses. And, of late, parking has become somewhat hard to find after 9am weekdays.

So the commissioners decided to buy what looks like a half acre of property across the Bay Road from Cooperative Extension to make it easier for their employees and visitors to find a place to park. Commissioners this week got the paperwork rolling on the purchase – $10,000 in earnest money is enroute to the owner. Sale closure can’t be too far behind.