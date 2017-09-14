Weather or Not: Pluviophiles Prepare to Rejoice

Thursday, Sep. 14th – Lincoln County

Summary: Sunny and breezy yesterday; scattered clouds and foggy overnight.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 62F/55F/22mph/0.00”

Depoe Bay: 62F/48F/14mph/0.00”

Newport: 63F/48F/23mph/0.00”

Waldport: 60F/51F/17mph/0.00”

Yachats: 59F/50F/16mph/0.00”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: broken @ 2,100’

Visibility: 7 miles/Wind: E 3 mph/Altimeter: 29.98”

Forecast: We should continue to see dry weather for a few more days before pluviophiles (rain lovers) can come out of their lairs and rejoice. Today through Saturday, partly to mostly clear, light winds, highs in the low-60s, lows around 50F. Outlook is for our first seasonal storm to arrive nearly on schedule, less than a week before Fall hits the calendar (the Autumnal Equinox is Friday, the 22nd). Projections show a decent dump of rain and stiff sou’westers beginning midday Sunday lasting into Monday followed by cool and showery conditions through at least Wednesday. Average mid-September temps are expected all week as highs top out at 60F and lows dip to 50F.

Be sure to follow Weather or Not’s Twitter feed to keep current on the latest conditions. You’ll get updated travel info and notification of any new advisories, watches or warnings. Follow @chrisburnswx.

Travel: ODOT crews will be doing grinding work along US Highway 101 today north of Lincoln City to Kernville, from Milepost 111 to Milepost 120. Motorists should expect minor delays and be aware of flaggers directing traffic. Access for pedestrians, including those with disabilities, will be available and identified through or around the work zone.

In the Coast Range this morning, highways are dry, temps 45-50F. Willamette Valley roads are dry, thermometer readings 50-55F. The Columbia River Gorge has dry pavement, temperatures 60-65F, it’s still smoky in spots and I-84 remains closed in places due to the effects of wildland fires. For the Cascades, highways are dry, 40-45F, areas of smoke, the free air freezing level drops to 9,000 feet by tonight. * An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are variable 5 knots this morning, with seas 4 feet at 9 seconds. Generally, winds staying 15 knots or less for the next few days. Look for benign seas with mainly west swell 4-6 feet. Changes come later this weekend, as a much stronger frontal system arrives from the Gulf of Alaska. This front will kick up 20-25 knot southerly winds later Sunday and Sunday night, with seas building up to around 10 feet. The active weather pattern continues next week, with another system arriving on Tuesday. There are some differences in timing and location with a low-pressure area approaching the Oregon coast, but some potential exists for southerly gales Tuesday or Wednesday. We’ll see a higher swell next week, mainly west 10-13 feet for Monday through Thursday. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Mostly sunny, surf 3-4 feet (low).

* For a safe and enjoyable time on the Central Coast, the Oregon Parks & Recreation Department offers these Beach Safety Tips.

* Tides

09/14 Thu 08:27 AM 6.37 H

09/14 Thu 1:30 PM 3.36 L

09/14 Thu 7:41 PM 8.20 H

09/15 Fri 02:48 AM 0.07 L

In Short: Mainly clear, light winds, then trending wet, cool and windy.