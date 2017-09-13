Rep. Greg Walden votes to keep fed money flowing to Sanctuary Cities

Central Oregon Congressman Greg Walden today did something rare. He voted against his Republican colleagues by voting to keep federal funds flowing to so-called Sanctuary Cities and states which generally resist cooperating with American immigration officials in tracking down illegal aliens. Many of these aliens came to this country years ago, got jobs and raised families.

But with President Trump’s hard-fisted attitude toward undocumented aliens, the federal government has been pressuring all levels of local and state governments, including Oregon which is a sanctuary state, to round up otherwise law abiding residents, tearing their families apart and who often thereby lose their primary breadwinner.

