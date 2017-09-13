Keepin’ those links alive…

Sharing for Preparing

The Newport 60+ Activity Center will host a gathering Thursday, September 28th at 3 p.m. called Sharing for Preparing. This is an opportunity for those who are single and have no immediate family to help with awkward situations that might come up that you are not necessarily prepared for.

Like…what happens when you live alone and need help after an accident. Let’s say you fall and cannot get around or drive and you don’t know anyone who call on to help?

What have you done to prepare your loved ones for your passing? It is better to prepare now and think about what you are going to do in any untimely event.

We hope you will join us and be more prepared for the curves that life throws at us.

For details call the 60+ Activity Center @541-265-9617, or stop by the office at 20 SW 2nd Street in Newport to sign up. For a complete listing of trips, events, presentations and classes just click here.