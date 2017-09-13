

Agate Beach Surf Classic

September 29-October 1, 2017

Newport Parks and Recreation will be hosting the annual Agate Beach Surf Classic on September 29-October 1. This event is unique due to the partnership between City government and local surf shops and other businesses. It is a one of a kind event on the Pacific Northwest Coast. Packet pickup is on Friday evening at Rogue Brewery in South Beach. Surfers will compete on Saturday and Sunday at Agate Beach just south of the lighthouse. Competitive heats will starts at 8am.

Event pre-registration is $40 online. Day of registration is $50 and closes fifteen minutes prior to the first heat. Spectating is free. There will be music, food and a beer garden throughout both day. Prizes are given to the top three competitors in each division. There will be a raffle on Sunday for those that buy raffle tickets during the 2-day event.

We are always in need of volunteers to help with the contest. Volunteers will assist with contest set-up, registration, party set-up, and contest teardown. We will do our best to place you in an area you have requested. If interested, contact us through our website or by phone.

This event would not be possible without the support of our amazing sponsors. Ossies Surf Shop, Ocean Pulse Surf Shop, Rogue Brewery and the Newport Chamber of Commerce are 2017 Presenting Sponsors. This year’s Gold Sponsors are Ocean Equity Real Estate and Sport Guard. All proceeds from the event go towards the youth scholarship program at the Newport Recreation Center. These funds allow children from economically, disadvantaged households the opportunity to participate in a number of fantastic recreation programs.

For additional information, please visit www.Newport SurfClassic.com or contact Newport Parks and Recreation at 541-265-7783.