Music teachers trying to help their students

The fallwill be presented by the Lincoln County District of the Oregon Music Teachers Association on Sunday, September 24th, at 2 p.m. at the Newport Performing Arts Center. Admission is by donation to the Suzanne Brown Student Aid Fund.

“The Spotlight recitals are held twice a year. They are the primary means of support of the scholarship fund,” says Jessica Treon, treasurer of the local district. “We currently have seven students using the scholarship fund. It is used to provide tuition for lessons, books, or festival fees for those students whose families cannot afford the full costs of music education. The family contributes what they can, teachers discount their fees, and the fund makes up the difference. As time passes, the expense of the concerts increases. We need lots of help to keep these students in lessons and hope the community will continue to support our efforts.”

This year’s fall concert will feature ten local music teachers including two new members, Diane LaRue of Newport and Andrea Roesel of Lincoln City. “Our group of performing teachers is really growing. It’s exciting to have so many joining us on stage. For the first time in our history of Spotlight Concerts we have two different piano quartets performing,” says Mary Lee Scoville. “Jessie Treon and I have performed in piano quartets for almost twenty years. We will perform this year with Rita Warton and Andrea Roesel. The second quartet includes Tiffany Jefferson, Kristen Thompson, Cathy Champion-Predmore, and Diane LaRue.” In addition, OMTA members Christine McKenney and Doreen Thorusen will be performing. Guest performers include Walt Hogsett, cellist, Alex Lundquist, vocals, and OMTA alumni, Milo Graamans and Justin Herndon.

“With so many talented players and singers, this program will delight you with works by composers from Mozart and Verdi to Chopin, Grieg, Barber, and Ives. A treasure of music in an atmosphere of joy,” says Tiffany Jefferson, president of the local OMTA district. “After the concert we have delicious refreshments and all the performers will be there.”

For more information about the concert or the scholarship fund call Jessica Treon 541-563-4183 or visit our website lincolncountyomta.org or Lincoln County Oregon Music Teachers Association on Facebook.