Weather or Not: The Home Stretch

Wednesday, Sep. 13th – Lincoln County

Summary: Sunny and breezy yesterday; mainly clear, patchy fog overnight.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 63F/55F/23mph/0.00”

Depoe Bay: 61F/46F/27mph/0.00”

Newport: 63F/45F/29mph/0.00”

Waldport: 61F/50F/26mph/0.00”

Yachats: 60F/49F/28mph/0.00”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: unlimited

Visibility: 10 miles/Wind: calm/Altimeter: 30.04”

Forecast: We’re in the home stretch of our late-Summer weather with a few more days of sunshine before it gets wet and windy. Today through Saturday expect partly to mostly sunny skies, light winds, highs of 60-65F and lows of 50-55F. Outlook is for the first storm of the season to arrive sometime Sunday bringing substantial rainfall and blustery sou’westers. The rain continues into Monday followed by unsettled and showery conditions as the week progresses. Thermometer readings will be somewhat cooler; the Cascades may even get their first Autumn snowfall.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, highways are dry, temps 40-45F. Willamette Valley roads are dry, thermometer readings near 55F. The Columbia River Gorge has dry pavement, temperatures 60-65F, it’s smoky in spots and I-84 remains closed in places due to effects of the wildland fires. For the Cascades, highways are dry, 40-45F, patchy smoke, the free air freezing level is 13,000 feet. * An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are N 5-10 knots this morning, with seas 6 feet at 8 seconds. Winds will subside somewhat for the second half of this week as the NE Pacific high weakens a bit. The first organized front of the season appears likely to impact the waters late Sunday into Monday. This will probably bring solid small craft advisory southerly winds, with an outside chance at gales. Seas running 6-8 feet today, but will ease back as winds fall, generally staying 4-6 feet for Thursday into Saturday. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Mostly sunny, surf 4-5 feet (low).

* For a safe and enjoyable time on the Central Coast, the Oregon Parks & Recreation Department offers these Beach Safety Tips.

* Tides

09/13 Wed 7:05 AM 6.27 H

09/13 Wed 12:11 PM 3.20 L

09/13 Wed 6:28 PM 8.25 H

09/14 Thu 1:39 AM 0.30 L

In Short: Mainly clear, light winds, then trending wet and windy.