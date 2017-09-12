Newport City Council wondering if they should clamp a lid on new vacation rentals while considering new rules on VRDs.

The Newport City Council will hold a public hearing for community input on whether the city should revisit its rules for the establishment of vacation rentals within the city limits, and whether a temporary moratorium on new vacation rentals is needed while the current rules are being revisited. The public hearing will be held at 6:00 P.M., on Monday, September 18, 2017, in the City Council Chambers of the Newport City Hall, 169 SW Coast Highway, Newport.

Interested persons are encouraged to attend the public hearing to share their views with the City Council. Written testimony may be mailed to the Newport City Hall, Attention: Peggy Hawker, 169 SW Coast Highway, Newport, Oregon 97365, or e-mailed through publiccomment@newportoregon.gov. Written testimony must be received by 5:00 P.M., on September 18. Written comments received by Monday, September 18, at 5:00 P.M., will be distributed to the City Council that evening.

The Yachats City Council recently put a cap on the number of vacation rentals that will be allowed within the city limits – 125. However there are already 145 vacation rentals on the books so there wouldn’t be any openings until attrition whittled the number down to less than 125. Lincoln City is also re-examining its vacation rental situation. Lincoln City is having the same kind of problems being a tourist dependent economy that must have places for tourists to stay without gobbling up standard homes and apartments needed by those who work in the tourist industry – cooks, waitresses, maids, maintenance workers and the like. Scarce housing is a nationwide problem and it’s very acutely felt throughout Oregon.