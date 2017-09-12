Renters! Know your rights!

Free Workshop Scheduled for Renters

The Fair Housing Council of Oregon will be conducting a free workshop for renters in Lincoln County on their legal rights under federal and state fair housing laws. The workshop will be held at the Newport Library (35 NW Nye St, Newport, OR 97365) on Tuesday, September 19th at 7:00 pm.

Fair housing laws give individuals the right to live in any housing they can afford regardless of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, physical or mental disability, the presence of children under age 18 (familial status), marital status, sexual orientation, and source of income. Illegal discrimination occurs when someone is treated differently in a housing transaction because they are a member of one of these “protected classes.” This one-hour workshop followed by a Q&A session will provide practical and applicable information on a range of fair housing issues.

The Fair Housing Council of Oregon is a nonprofit organization, which conducts outreach, education and enforcement activities to prevent illegal housing discrimination.