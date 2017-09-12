Weather or Not: First Fall Storm?

Tuesday, Sep. 12th – Lincoln County

Summary: Sunny, warm, breezy yesterday; mainly clear, patchy fog overnight.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 67F/57F/34mph/0.00”

Depoe Bay: 66F/51F/25mph/0.00”

Newport: 72F/46F/28mph/0.00”

Waldport: 62F/53F/27mph/0.00”

Yachats: 66F/51F/32mph/0.00”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: unlimited

Visibility: 4 miles/Wind: calm/Altimeter: 30.03”

Forecast: On the heels of a nice Summer day, we may see some increasing clouds by this afternoon and temperatures topping out about 65F. Mostly cloudy tonight, low 50-55F. Tomorrow, partly sunny, highs in the low-60s. Outlook is for mainly dry with partial clearing Thursday through Saturday, then our first Fall storm is likely for the Sunday-Monday timeframe. Southerly winds gusting into the 30s and widespread measurable rain are probable. The mercury begins to settle into a seasonal pattern as highs reach 60F and lows slump to 50F. Wet conditions may persist for much of next week.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, highways are dry, temps 45-50F. Willamette Valley roads are dry, thermometer readings 55-60F. The Columbia River Gorge has dry pavement, temperatures 60-65F, it’s smoky in spots and I-84 remains closed in places due to the wildland fires. For the Cascades, highways are dry, 55-60F, areas of smoke, the free air freezing level is 15,000 feet. * An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are ENE 5-10 knots nearshore this morning, but blowing N 15-20 knots offshore at Stonewall Bank, with seas 7 feet at 10 seconds. A Small Craft Advisory for winds is in effect this afternoon and tonight. High pressure will remain over the NE Pacific, while thermal low pressure resides over the N California and S Oregon coast. This will bring persistent northerly winds. The winds will be gusty today into tonight. There’ll be a brief lull in the winds nearshore this morning, but they will pick up again this afternoon. Not much change in the pattern through the rest of this week, though winds will be bit weaker for Wednesday through Friday. Seas will remain around 5-7 ft. A more active pattern develops this weekend, with the return of gusty southerly winds by Sunday. Might even see near gale force gusts with seas building into the lower teens later Sunday into Monday, but it’s still too early to have any strong confidence. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Mostly sunny, breezy, surf 4-6 feet (low).

* Tides

09/12 Tue 11:04 AM 2.75 L

09/12 Tue 5:24 PM 8.39 H

09/13 Wed 12:26 AM 0.44 L

09/13 Wed 7:05 AM 6.27 H

In Short: Mixed skies and dry, then cooler and wetter after Saturday.