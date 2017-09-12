Siletz Watershed Council meeting…

The Siletz Watershed Council will be holding our quarterly community meeting on Tuesday, September 19th, at 6:30PM at the Siletz Public library. Light refreshments will be provided.

We are excited to have a presentation by Audrey Sweet, the new Watershed Technical Specialist with the Lincoln Soil and Water Conservation District. She will share updates on the District’s projects in the Siletz Basin as well as discuss upcoming work. Audrey brings over a decade of experience in the natural resources field to the Lincoln SWCD. She worked as a soil scientist and hydrologist for the Shawnee National Forest on erosion abatement and as a consulting ecologist doing wetland delineation and restoration. Most recently, she has been involved in stormwater research and monitoring with the State of Washington. Audrey received her M.S. in Watershed Science from the Department of Forestry at Southern Illinois University and her B.S. in Environmental Biology from Humboldt State.

We will also cover council business, community announcements and provide time for anyone else who would like to ask questions or provide comments. We hope you can make it out on September 19th!