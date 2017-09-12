Judge Bachart rules “close, but no right to live…’

Members of Lincoln County Community Rights were turned back in their efforts to join a nationwide movement to give the natural environment the status of being a living thing…similar, if not identical, to the rights of human beings.

A group called Lincoln County Community Rights, an offshoot of the group that convinced a majority of Lincoln County voters to ban pesticide spraying on local forest lands, claimed that the very life of the Siletz River watershed is threatened by timber companies that were clear cutting the forests whose waters flow into the Siletz River. The group contends that accelerated timber harvesting violates the very life-giving ecology of the watershed, thereby threatening wildlife on the ground and in the waters that flow from the watershed.

Judge Sheryl Bachart admitted that the concept of a watershed having the status of a living organism was unusual, she none-the-less determined that such a finding would be better affixed to the efforts of the Community Rights organization. She then ruled that any personhood attributable to a given area of ground is unchartered legal territory. However such findings that the Earth is a person – a mechanism that creates life – has been adopted in Ecuador and a number of other countries around the world.

The attribution of legal personality to nature or to certain elements of the natural world can be considered an attitude emerging in several doctrines as well as governments worldwide. The historical concept of the public trust, as in “held in public trust,” under the common law has been recently expanded to include the natural world or some of its elements that become protected entities like fish, trees, birds and other animals.

At the same time, various “rights of nature” have been recognized in the constitutions of several countries. These affirmations have spawned a number of lawsuits and other legal efforts aimed at non-human primates and other animals to be recognized as legal persons. In New Zealand, a river has been assigned a “legal personality” as having “natural needs” in order to remain viable. The consequences, both of the advantages and disadvantages of this approach to environmental protection, are growing in world-wide popularity and are coming under more scientific and legalistic study.