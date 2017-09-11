Wed, September 13, 20176:00 PM – 7:30 PM PDT

Agate Beach Golf Course

4100 NE Golf Course Dr

Newport, OR

Tickets: FREE. Reservations required. $25 suggested ticket donation to support the project.

In partnership with the Portland Chamber Orchestra and the Ernest Bloch Legacy Project, Hunter Noack performs live on a nine-foot Steinway concert grand piano on the 9th fairway at Agate Beach Golf Course

.

The concert is part of the formal dedication ceremony for the Ernest Bloch Memorial Wayside that honors the Swiss-born American composer Ernest Bloch, who lived in Newport from 1941 to 1959.

Special thanks to Ramona Martin for providing the concert venue a few blocks down the road from the Ernest Bloch Memorial Wayside.

IN A LANDSCAPE 2017 presents 13 live concerts on a Steinway D piano in some of the most spectacular landscapes across Oregon and Southern Washington, from Astoria Column to the Alvord Desert, from Crater Lake to Baker City and Pendleton. Modeled after the trending “silent disco,” live solo piano and chamber music will be broadcast via radio transmitter to wireless headphones (100 available on first-come first-serve basis), giving concert-goers the freedom to watch the musicians, or wander through secret glens, lie in sunny meadows and roam old growth forests.

Hunter created this project in 2016 with government support from the Portland Regional Arts & Culture Council, just as millions of Americans from 1935-1943 were hired by the U.S. Work Projects Administration (WPA). The WPA employed over 40,000 musicians, artists, writers, actors and directors to complete individual cultural projects as part of the WPA’s Federal Project Number One. For information on all 2017 IN A LANDSCAPE concert dates and locations, visit the Organizer Profile page where you’ll find links to this year’s series in venues across Oregon and southern Washington.

Hunter and special guests [violinist Nicholas Crosa, cellist Pansy Chang, singer Katie Harman Ebner (Miss America 2002), Pink Martini band leader Thomas M. Lauderdale, members of Portland Chamber Orchestra, Rogue Valley Symphony, Eugene Symphony, Sunriver Music Fetival Young Artists Program, and Hood River String Quartet] will perform music of Liszt, Schubert, Brahms, Ravel, Bloch, and Cage.

2017 Series sponsors include the Oregon Community Foundation, Jordan D. Schnitzer, Portland Chamber Orchestra, Confluence Project, National Parks Service, Oregon State Parks, US Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, Suttle Lake Lodge, Performing Arts Initiative, Wallace and Priscilla Stevenson Family, Paul and Tonya Davis Family, Columbia Gorge Hotel, University of Oregon, Ikram LLC, Avista.

Agate Beach Golf Course is on the north end of Newport, Oregon on Highway 101 near the Pacific Ocean, Yaquina Head Outstanding Natural Area, and the Ernest Bloch Memorial Wayside.”

RESTROOMS? Yes.

TRANSPORTATION / PARKING OPTIONS? Easy parking at Agate Beach Golf Course. Check out Ride Sharing below.

BEVERAGES & SNACKS (including beer & wine): Available for purchase at the clubhouse.

ARE CHAIRS PROVIDED?

No. Please bring chairs or blankets.

How can I contact the organizer with any questions?

Send an email to info@hunternoack.com