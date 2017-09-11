KYAQ manager Bill Dalby becomes newest Toledo City Council

KYAQ-FM public radio station manager Bill Dalby has stepped up his role in the community by becoming Toledo’s newest city councilor. He was sworn in recently as a Toledo City Councilor filling a vacancy created by the sudden resignation of one of the councilors.

Dalby is a long time Toledo area resident and will likely bring a very broad perspective to council deliberations on issues facing the community. His wife, Frankie Trujillo-Dalby, is also is a major programming contributor at KYAQ-FM and a life-long community activist.