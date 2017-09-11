Sen. Merkley Co-sponsoring Medicare for All

Merkley Announces Cosponsorship of Medicare for All Legislation

Senator Jeff Merkley says that he will cosponsor Sen. Bernie Sanders’s Medicare for All legislation, which is expected to be introduced later this week.

As Sen. Merkley has talked with Oregonians and Americans while Congress debated health care this year, he has heard from many about the importance of not only solidifying the gains we have made, but also simplifying our fragmented health care system to ensure that no Americans fall through the cracks.

“Health care should be a right for every single American, not a privilege reserved for the healthy and the wealthy.

“Right now, our health care system is incredibly complex, fragmented, and stressful. It would be terrific to have a simple, seamless system where, solely by virtue of living in America, you know that you will get the care you need.

“We’ve made tremendous strides in expanding access to health care across our nation, but many Americans still are rightfully frustrated by the cost and complexity of our current system. It’s time to simplify health care and lower patients’ costs, and embrace Medicare for All.”

OHSU, Oregon’s premier medical facility, released a statement that typifies some of the root causes of ever and ever higher costs for medical care.