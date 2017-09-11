Weather or Not: Transition to Fall

Monday, Sep. 11th – Lincoln County

Summary: Mostly sunny and breezy yesterday; mainly clear, calm overnight.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 65F/55F/22mph/0.00”

Depoe Bay: 64F/50F/15mph/0.00”

Newport: 64F/50F/22mph/0.00”

Waldport: 62F/55F/25mph/0.00”

Yachats: 61F/49F/12mph/0.00”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: unlimited

Visibility: 3 miles/Wind: calm/Altimeter: 30.11”

Forecast: The National Weather Service is using the words ‘transition to Fall’ to describe what’s ahead in about a week. But for the next couple of days, we’ll hang onto the phrase ‘Summer-like conditions’ as sunny skies, afternoon sea breezes and temps of 65-70F are projected. Outlook is for partly sunny Wednesday, mostly cloudy Thursday with a chance of showers, broken overcast Friday and Saturday, then a chance of rain by Sunday. Seasonal temps are expected. Past the weekend, an Autumn-type low-pressure system could kick-off a stretch of wetter and cooler weather.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, highways are dry, temps 45-50F. Willamette Valley roads are dry, thermometer readings 55-60F. The Columbia River Gorge has dry pavement, temperatures 60-65F, it’s smoky in spots and I-84 remains closed in places due to the wildland fires. For the Cascades, highways are dry, 50-60F, areas of smoke, the free air freezing level is 15,000 feet. * An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are NE 5-10 knots this morning with seas 7 feet at 12 seconds. A Small Craft Advisory for winds is in effect from this afternoon into this evening. High pressure will remain anchored over the NE Pacific this week. Thermal low pressure will sit over far SW Oregon and NW California. This will maintain northerly winds on the coastal waters. Pressure gradient is just strong enough to produce gusts of 20-25 knots on Central Coast waters this afternoon and this evening. Then winds relax a bit. But, another burst of gusty northerly winds is likely later Tuesday night into Wednesday as the high builds a bit. Overall, seas running 5-7 feet this week, with lower seas closer to shore where winds will be a bit weaker. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Sunny, breezy, surf 4-5 feet (low).

* Tides

09/11 Mon 10:10 AM 2.14 L

09/11 Mon 4:30 PM 8.53 H

09/11 Mon 11:17 PM 0.49 L

09/12 Tue 5:45 AM 6.50 H

In Short: Mainly clear, dry and sea breezy, then cooling with showers possible.