Depoe Bay looking for a new city councilor!

CITY COUNCIL VACANCY

INVITATION TO SUBMIT APPLICATION

The City of Depoe Bay is now accepting applications to fill a vacant position on the City Council (Position # 5). To qualify to serve on the City Council an elector must have resided in the City of Depoe Bay during the twelve (12) months immediately preceding the appointment. Any qualified elector of the City of Depoe Bay interested in applying for this position may pickup an application form at Depoe Bay City Hall, 570 S.E. Shell Avenue, or call 541-765-2361. Applications must be submitted at Depoe Bay City Hall by no later than 5:00 pm on Wednesday, September 27, 2017. The Depoe Bay City Council will be considering all applications and conducting interviews at the October 3, 2017 regular council meeting.