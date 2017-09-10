Last call for volunteers for this season’s last beach clean-up!

The Newport Surfrider Chapter Invites Volunteers to a Day at the Beach

The last of the Surfrider 2017 beach cleanups launches September 23 from 10am to 1pm at the following locations: Otter Rock State Beach, Beverly State Beach, Agate Beach Wayside, Nye Beach, and Yaquina Bay State Park.

This year is the 50th anniversary of the Oregon Beach Bill. In the spirit of the Beach Bill, everyone is invited to participate in collecting litter and marine debris. The Surfrider Foundation’s Newport Chapter, in conjunction with SOLVE, will provide supplies and crew leaders at all above locations. This is an opportunity to work locally on an important environmental issue (clean beaches) and have fun. The day will be family friendly, so bring the kids!

After the cleanup there will be food and drinks at 1:00 at Yaquina Bay State Park for volunteers. Newport Surfrider is hosting a taco bar with veggie, fish, and chicken tacos. This end of summer event will also include beer and sodas . There will be grills set up for those who want to bring something to BBQ.

We would like to thank our sponsors – Local Ocean Dockside Grill and Fish Market – Bike Newport – Field Engineering – OC Eyecare – After the Morning Surf Lawn Service – Cutting Edge Canvas – Travis Electric – Surf Town Coffee Company

For more information on the beach cleanup series just click here