Weather or Not: Ups and Downs

Sunday, Sep. 10th – Lincoln County

Summary: Mostly cloudy, fog, showers, yesterday; overcast, fog overnight.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 64F/55F/19mph/0.06”

Depoe Bay: 63F/53F/13mph/0.04”

Newport: 64F/54F/11mph/0.05”

Waldport: 67F/57F/12mph/0.05”

Yachats: 63F/52F/13mph/0.05”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: overcast @ 200’

Visibility: 1.00 miles/Wind: ENE 7 mph/Altimeter: 30.29”

Forecast: On the upside, look for more sunshine and warmer thermometer readings over the next couple of days. On the downside, with the beginning of Fall less than two weeks away, we’ll start seeing cooler temps and more precipitation before long. Today, gradually becoming mostly sunny, an afternoon sea breeze gusting 25 mph or so, and highs around 65F. Patchy fog tonight, low 50-55F. Tomorrow, sunny after morning fog, windy and warmer as the mercury climbs to 70F or better. Outlook is for mostly sunny Tuesday, partly sunny Wednesday, a chance of showers Thursday, then partial clearing Friday and Saturday. Temperatures should remain seasonal as highs reach 60-65F and lows dip to 50-55F. Long-range projections are still showing a trend toward wetter weather in about a week.

Be sure to follow Weather or Not’s Twitter feed to keep current on the latest conditions. You’ll get updated travel info and notification of any new advisories, watches or warnings. Follow @chrisburnswx.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, highways are dry, temps 50-55F. Willamette Valley roads are dry, thermometer readings near 60F. The Columbia River Gorge has dry pavement, temperatures near 65F, it’s smoky in spots and I-84 remains closed in several places due to the wildland fires. For the Cascades, highways are dry, 45-50F, patchy smoke and fog, the free air freezing level is 15,000 feet.

* Outlook for weekend travelers is mainly dry roads at all elevations, areas of smoke reducing visibility at times with occasional highway closures and restrictions due to wildland firefighting operations.

* An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are variable 5-10 knots this morning with seas 6 feet at 8 seconds. A Small Craft Advisory is in effect from this afternoon through late this evening. With high pressure over the NE Pacific, and a trough of low pressure building north up into the south Oregon coastal waters, we’ll see north winds strengthening later today, with small craft gusts to 25 knots likely developing south of Cascade Head. Winds will drop off some late tonight, but then strengthen again Monday afternoon into Monday night, with small craft conditions likely again. Pressure gradients relax a bit Tuesday and Wednesday as the trough of low pressure moves inland. Gusts still likely to peak around 20 knots each day. Seas remain in the range of 5-8 feet through mid-week, but will steepen some late today through Monday night with the increased wind waves. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Becoming sunny, breezy, surf 4-5 feet (low).

* For a safe and enjoyable time on the Central Coast, the Oregon Parks & Recreation Department offers these Beach Safety Tips.

* Tides

09/10 Sun 9:25 AM 1.49 L

09/10 Sun 3:44 PM 8.59 H

09/10 Sun 10:16 PM 0.53 L

09/11 Mon 4:35 AM 6.96 H

In Short: Clearing, dry, windy and warmer, then cooling with showers possible.