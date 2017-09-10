Sweet Adelines get their “Sweet Atta Gals”

Oregon Coast Chorus of Sweet Adelines Management Team: Rlaine Mishey, Ellen Cowden, Joanie Shelton, Karen Wildman, Pam Baechler, Mary Mamer, Karen Hewitt and grandson Wil Pendleton, Paula Dahl

Sweet Adelines elected New Management Team and celebrate an award

The Oregon Coast Chorus of Sweet Adelines went creative for competition this year by doing a Camp theme set which included two songs and a rap presentation. They came home with the International Bravo award for competing in the open division. In Addition they were recognized with a plaque for the chorus in the region having the biggest increase in membership.

Ellen Cowden was elected Coordinator of the management team for the Oregon Chorus 2017-18. Ellen says that she is looking forward to a great year of singing in the community and welcoming new women to the chorus. She plans to promote the educational programs Sweet Adelines offers regionally because that is how each person grows in their vocalization. Supporting Ellen on the management team are: Paula Dahl, Director, Mary Mamer, education, Karen Wildman, Finance, Joanie Shelton, Secretary, Evelyn Brookhyser, Marketing, Elaine Mishey, Membership, Pamela Baechler, Chorus Manager. The management team puts in extra hours to plan for chorus activities that lead to promoting barbershop harmony.

You can see them perform at the Cabaret on October 7 at 7:00 pm in the Newport Presbyterian Church in concert with the Coastal Aires. Twelve dollars and a Food Share donation will get you in the door. It will be a fun evening of each chorus singing two sets along with some quartets and a finale with both choruses singing together.

The Sweet Adelines meet weekly on Thursday evening at the American Legion building in Newport at 6:30 pm. Women who would like to experience barbershop harmony can join for the Christmas Chorus starting October 19. Singing is a wonderful way to share your joy of music with your friends, family, and community. For more information contact Ellen Cowden, 541-574-6407