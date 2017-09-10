Missing hiker found – He’s okay…

Tonight around 5:30 p.m., searchers with Corvallis Mountain Rescue found Mr. Moung down a steep embankment, approximately one mile from his camp which was located earlier along the Elk Horn Ridge Trail. Rescuers were able to assist Mr. Moung back to the trail where he hiked out.

Mr. Moung was tired and hungry but otherwise uninjured. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank all of the searchers with Marion County Search and Rescue, Corvallis Mountain Rescue, Linn County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon Air National Guard.