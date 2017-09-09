Weather or Not: Mood-Changing Predictions

Saturday, Sep. 9th – Lincoln County

Summary: Cloudy, foggy, drizzly, yesterday; overcast, foggy overnight.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 63F/57F/19mph/~0.00”

Depoe Bay: 60F/54F/9mph/0.01”

Newport: 63F/52F/11mph/0.02”

Waldport: 64F/57F/9mph/0.01”

Yachats: 59F/52F/15mph/0.01”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: unlimited

Visibility: 10 miles/Wind: calm/Altimeter: 30.11”

Forecast: Variable cloudiness with a chance of showers today and tonight before we get out of this gray mood and back to sunny weather for a week or so. High 60-65F, low 50-55F. Tomorrow, expect mostly sunny skies, a gusty afternoon sea breeze and highs of 65-70F. Outlook is for mainly clear Monday through Friday, highs 70-75F early in the week then cooling to seasonal norms of 60-65F by the weekend. Long range projections are showing rainy and cool weather developing in about ten days.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, highways are dry, temps 50-55F. Willamette Valley roads are dry, thermometer readings near 60F. The Columbia River Gorge has dry pavement, temperatures 65-70F, it’s smoky in spots and I-84 remains closed in several places due to the wildland fires. For the Cascades, highways are dry, 55-60F, patchy smoke, the free air freezing level is 14,000 feet.

* Outlook for weekend travelers is mainly dry roads at all elevations, areas of smoke reducing visibility at times with occasional highway closures and restrictions due to wildland firefighting operations.

* An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT's TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are variable 5 knots this morning with seas 5 feet at 16 seconds. A cold front will move east across Central Coast waters this afternoon, likely to reach the area between 4:00pm and 7:00pm this evening. South winds pick up ahead of the front, likely gusting to 20 knots, although a stray gust to 25 knots is not out of the question. Winds switch to the NW behind the front this evening and diminish as high pressure builds over the NE Pacific. A thermally-induced trough of low pressure along the south Washington coast late Sunday through Monday will bring increasing north winds, with gusts to 25 knots during the late afternoon and nighttime hours, strongest south of Cascade Head. Seas through early next week expected to remain in the 5-9 foot range, but becoming steeper by late Sunday with the increasing local winds. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Mostly cloudy, light wind, surf 3-4 feet (low).

* Tides

09/09 Sat 8:45 AM 0.90 L

09/09 Sat 3:04 PM 8.55 H

09/09 Sat 9:23 PM 0.65 L

09/10 Sun 3:36 AM 7.48 H

In Short: Mainly overcast, then slow clearing and warming.