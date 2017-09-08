A boat outing off Depoe Bay turns deadly

The Coast Guard was called out friday night on a report of a capsized boat with debris in the water off Depoe Bay.

Depoe Bay Coast Guard reported that they found two unresponsive people in the water from a boat that was registered out of McMinnville. From the debris the Coast Guard suspects there were more than two people aboard.

Further searching was called off due to fog and very low visibilities. Sea conditions at the time of the sightings were said to be winds at around 10mph and swells 7 to 8 feet.