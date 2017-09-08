Weather or Not: Breathing Easier

Friday, Sep. 8th – Lincoln County

Summary: Mostly cloudy, foggy, light rain showers yesterday and overnight.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 64F/59F/15mph/0.35”

Depoe Bay: 61F/56F/12mph/0.22”

Newport: 61F/55F/16mph/0.23”

Waldport: 62F/58F/15mph/0.09”

Yachats: 60F/54F/18mph/0.11”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: overcast @ 200’

Visibility: 0.25 miles/Wind: calm/Altimeter: 30.01”

The Red Flag Warning has been cancelled. The Air Quality Alert ends at noon today.

Forecast: The atmosphere has cleared out considerably and stabilized since yesterday so today and tonight we’ll be breathing easier under mostly cloudy skies and areas of fog. High of 60-65F, low 50-55F. There’s a slight chance of showers tomorrow, high 60F. Outlook is for sunshine returning on Sunday, lasting though the week with temps a tad above normal. Another change may be in the offing by next weekend as cooler, wetter weather is a possibility.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, highways are wet in spots, temp 60F. Willamette Valley roads are dry, thermometer readings near 60F. The Columbia River Gorge has dry pavement, temperatures around 70F, it’s smoky and I-84 remains closed in several places due to the wildland fires. For the Cascades, highways are mixed wet/dry, 55-60F, areas of smoke, fog, the free air freezing level is 14,000 feet.

* Outlook for weekend travelers is mainly dry roads at all elevations, areas of smoke reducing visibility at times with occasional highway closures and restrictions due to wildland firefighting operations.

* An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT's TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are southerly 5 knots this morning with seas 5 feet at 17 seconds. Weak high pressure will build across Central Coast waters today, with northerly winds to 15 knots spreading into the inner waters later this morning. Another weak front on Saturday could bring some marginal advisory southerly winds to 20 knots in the afternoon/evening. Stronger high pressure will rebuild over the northeast Pacific on Sunday and last through early next week, with thermal low pressure strengthening over southern Oregon and northern California. This will bring gusty advisory northerly winds Sunday through Tuesday. Seas will generally be around 4-6 feet for the next several days, but could build to 6-8 ft early next week and become choppy as northerly winds increase. However, a decent longer-period westerly swell will likely prevent seas from becoming square. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Mostly cloudy, fog, surf 4-5 feet (low).

* Tides

09/08 Fri 8:08 AM 0.41 L

09/08 Fri 2:29 PM 8.39 H

09/08 Fri 8:35 PM 0.86 L

09/09 Sat 2:44 AM 7.95 H

In Short: Mainly overcast, fog, then slow clearing.