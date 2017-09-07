Visualizing great music with great imagery – Photochoreography at the PAC!



The Newport Symphony Orchestra has been awarded a $10,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to support its September concerts series incorporating Westwater Arts photochoreography. The concert series will be presented September 16 & 17 and features projected images, — “Sagaland” and “National Park Suite”.

It is a multimedia extravaganza, combining the music of Antonin Dvorak and Arvo Pärt with the visual magic of Westwater Arts (westwaterarts.com). The images are photographed, produced and performed by Nicholas Bardonnay, and includes select images by James Westwater. “Sagaland” transports the audience to the stark landscapes of Iceland and is set to the music of Estonian composer Arno Part. “National Park Suite” travels to America’s most majestic national parks and features the equally majestic “New World Symphony” by Dvorak.

“All of us at the Newport Symphony Orchestra are profoundly honored by this significant national recognition. That the National Endowment for the Arts chooses to invest in us in this major way is a real tribute our stellar musicians, our hardworking board, and our community’s broad base of supporters.”