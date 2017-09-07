Ever vigilant, ever present National Preparedness Month

September is National Preparedness Month, a time when NW Naturaland the American Red Cross host Get Ready events to help the public prepare for natural disasters and other emergencies. Local groups will be available in eight cities to offer valuable tips for building a kit, making a plan, emergency communications, first aid, natural gas safety and more.

“Actionable steps help people start the preparedness process,” said Von Summers, NW Natural community affairs manager. “Whether it’s a large-scale natural disaster or a winter storm, we’re providing the tools and knowledge for families to feel empowered and equipped for the unexpected.”

Get Ready is open to the public and free lunch will be provided. The first 100 families at each event will receive a starter emergency kit courtesy of NW Natural. Attendees will also have the chance to enter a drawing to win an American Red Cross preparedness kit.

Local fire departments, police departments, and other emergency teams will join the American Red Cross Cascades Region and NW Natural at eight events on the following dates, times and locations:

Saturday,Sept.16,2017:

-Get Ready Eugene/Springfield — 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Autzen Stadium, East Parking Lot

-Get Ready Gresham — 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Gresham City Hall,1333 NW Eastman Parkway

-Get Ready Newport — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lincoln County Commons(Fairgrounds),633 NE Third St.

-Get Ready North Coast — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Astoria Armory,1636 Exchange St.

Saturday,Sept.23,2017

-Get Ready Camas — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Parker Street Fire Station 42,4321 NW Parker St.

-Get Ready Coos Bay — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Coos Bay Fire Department, No.1,450 Elrod Ave.

-Get Ready The Dalles — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue,1400 W. 8th St.

-Get Ready Salem — 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Oregon State Capitol,900 Court Street NE