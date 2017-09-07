Artists and Volunteers Dinner for 24th Annual Toledo Art Walk

Shown are Tom Ing, Chairman of the Board, and Judy Gibbons, Art Walk 24 Chair, at the Artists & Volunteers Dinner for the 24th Annual Toledo Art Walk at the Olalla Golf Course. YRMA is the overall sponsor of these much anticipated events each year that brings focus to Toledo, artists, and guest artists during this three day Labor Day event.

The dinner included the presentation of awards for the 4th Annual Plein Air Competition & Sale by Juror of Awards Ivan Kelly. The Plein Air Competition & Sale is a stunning show of outstanding work with the artists’ focus of the watershed and industry sites depicted throughout. Overall $2,000 in prize monies were presented to the five awardees: Ron Raasch of Powell Butte in First Place, Steve Bennett of Jacksonville in Second, Jerilyn Guiss of Newport in 3rd, Susan Kuznitsky of Portland winning Best of Show, and Marion Moir of Newport winning the Best Maritime Painting Award. Four of these works of art have already sold! You, too can purchase original art of local scenes for your collection! This show will continue at the School House Exhibit, 151 NE Alder Street, through September. The YRMA School House is open Wednesday through Sunday, from Noon-4PM. For more information, please visit: www.YaquinaRiverMuseumOfArt.org