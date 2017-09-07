Weather or Not: A Crapshoot

Thursday, Sep. 7th – Lincoln County

Summary: Mostly cloudy, sprinkles yesterday; clouds and fog overnight.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 69F/57F/19mph/~0.00”

Depoe Bay: 64F/55F/12mph/~0.00”

Newport: 68F/55F/18mph/~0.00”

Waldport: 67F/58F/15mph/~0.00”

Yachats: 63F/54F/19mph/0.04”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: overcast @ 300’

Visibility: 0.50 miles/Wind: calm/Altimeter: 29.98”

The Red Flag Warning for the Central Coast issued by the National Weather Service for abundant lightning, remains in effect until 11:00pm tonight. Thunderstorms will generally be moving fast enough to prevent widespread wetting rains. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

The Air Quality Alert for the Central Coast issued by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and the Lane Regional Air Protection Agency remains in effect through noon tomorrow. Wildfires burning in the region combined with elevated ozone levels will cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels at times. Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate heart and lung diseases, and exacerbate other serious health problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung condition.

Forecast: The chance of showers and thunderstorms continues through Saturday but because of the dry lower atmosphere, whether much if any precipitation reaches the ground is a crapshoot. It looks like the highest possibility of wet stuff falling is tonight. Though the only lightning strikes reported yesterday were a couple east of Salem, more plentiful thunderstorms could develop today. Outlook is for clearing and warmer Sunday through Wednesday with highs of 65-70F and lows about 55F.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, highways are dry, temp 60F. Willamette Valley roads are dry, thermometer readings 65-70F. The Columbia River Gorge has dry pavement, temperatures 70-75F, it’s smoky with ashfall and I-84 remains closed in several places due to the wildland fires. For the Cascades, highways are mixed wet/dry, 55-60F, smoke, chance of thunderstorms, the snow level is 8,000 feet. * An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are SW 5 knots this morning with seas 5-6 feet at 11 seconds. A weak front will move across Central Coast waters today, then dissipate tonight as it moves onshore. Winds will generally be out of the south this morning, but will become west to northwest behind the front this afternoon. High pressure will briefly build over the area Friday and maintain northwesterly winds, but gusts will remain below advisory criteria. Another weak front will move across the waters Saturday and could bring some marginal southerly winds to 20 knots. High pressure rebuilds late in the weekend and early next week, with thermal low pressure strengthening over northern California and southern Oregon. This will bring increasing northerly winds, with an extended period of advisory winds likely Sunday through Tuesday. Seas will generally be around 5-6 feet for the next several days, but could build to around 7-8 ft early next week as northerly winds increase. The good news is that a long-period westerly swell should prevent seas from becoming square. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Mostly cloudy, chance of showers/thunderstorms, surf 4-5 feet (low).

* For a safe and enjoyable time on the Central Coast, the Oregon Parks & Recreation Department offers these Beach Safety Tips.

* Tides

09/07 Thu 07:34 AM 0.08 L

09/07 Thu 1:56 PM 8.15 H

09/07 Thu 7:51 PM 1.18 L

09/08 Fri 01:57 AM 8.29 H

In Short: Mainly overcast, chance of showers/thunderstorms, then clearing and warmer.