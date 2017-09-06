Drift Creek Falls Trail to temporarily close beginning Sept. 11

Hebo, OR – The Drift Creek Falls Trail and trailhead will be closing temporarily while repairs are made to a section of washed out trail. The trail is expected to reopen around September 22nd, but visitors are encouraged to contact the Hebo Ranger Station to confirm the status prior to visiting.

The approximately 100 foot section of washed out trail has been depositing soil into Drift Creek, which may impact fish habitat, and has interfered with hikers’ ability to enjoy this popular trail. The repairs will include construction of a rock gabion, or small retaining wall, and re-establishment of the walking surface.

For more information, please contact the Hebo Ranger Station at 503-392-5100.