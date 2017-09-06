Red Flag Warning issued…

The Fire Weather Watch has been upgraded to a Red Flag Warning for the Central Coast by the National Weather Service for abundant lightning, which is in effect from 3:00pm this afternoon to 11:00pm Thursday. Thunderstorms with LAL 3 will be possible. Thunderstorms will generally be moving northwestward fast enough to prevent widespread wetting rains. The focus late this afternoon, evening and tonight will likely be south of a line extending between Mt. Jefferson and Tillamook. The focus should shift north of a line extending between the Three Sisters and Tillamook for Thursday. Frequent lightning and critically dry fuels may result in numerous fire starts. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.