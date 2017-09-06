Weather or Not: Where There’s Smoke

Wednesday, Sep. 6th – Lincoln County

Summary: Fair, very smoky and warm yesterday; clouds, fog, smoke overnight.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 69F/58F/20mph/0.00”

Depoe Bay: 71F/55F/15mph/0.00”

Newport: 72F/55F/21mph/0.00”

Waldport: 68F/58F/23mph/0.00”

Yachats: 67F/54F/14mph/0.00”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: overcast @ 200’

Visibility: 0.25 miles/Wind: calm/Altimeter: 29.98”

A Fire Weather Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for thunderstorms producing abundant lightning, which is in effect for the Central Coast from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening. There will be a chance of thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening. The best chances appear to be overnight tonight through Thursday afternoon. The storms may start out elevated and fairly dry today, then transition to much wetter on Thursday. Erratic outflow winds, gusting up to 30 mph, are possible. Frequent lightning and critically dry fuels may result in numerous fire starts. Thunderstorm outflow winds may result in unpredictable fire spread. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur.

The Air Quality Alert issued for the Central Coast by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and the Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has been extended through Friday at noon. Wildfires burning in the region combined with elevated ozone levels will cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels at times. Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate heart and lung diseases, and exacerbate other serious health problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung condition.

Forecast: There’s not enough onshore flow yet to push the smoke away from the Central Coast. So, in addition to more clouds with showers and thunderstorms possibly developing today, the air quality will remain iffy, albeit temps will be down to 60-65F. Tonight, a greater chance of thunderstorms, low of 55-60F. Projections are sticking with a 40% chance of showers tomorrow, high again 60-65F. Outlook is for a few showers and cool through Friday, partial clearing Saturday, then back to sunny days, partly cloudy nights and warmer temps Sunday through Tuesday.

Be sure to follow Weather or Not’s Twitter feed to keep current on the latest conditions. You’ll get updated travel info and notification of any new advisories, watches or warnings. Follow @chrisburnswx.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, highways are dry, temp 60F. Willamette Valley roads are dry, thermometer readings 65-70F. The Columbia River Gorge has dry pavement, temperatures 65-70F, it’s extremely smoky with ashfall and I-84 is closed in several places due to the wildland fires. For the Cascades, highways are dry, 60-65F, smoke, chance of thunderstorms, the snow level is 8,000 feet. * An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are variable 5 knots this morning with seas 5-6 feet at 12 seconds. Southerly winds will continue across the coastal waters today, but gusts should remain below advisory criteria. A weak front will cross the area Thursday, after which the winds shift to westerly, but again the winds will remain below advisory thresholds both ahead of and behind the front though a few post-frontal gusts could reach 20 knots in the far outer waters Thursday night or Friday. Another weak front moves through Saturday with some model disagreement on the strength, but for now expect pre-frontal winds to stay below small craft advisory thresholds. Expect a return of northerly winds late this weekend and early next week, with gusts to 25 knots possible over the southern zones as thermal low pressure again rebuilds over the Oregon coast. Seas will generally be around 5-6 feet, but look to build to around 6-7 feet Friday. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Mostly cloudy, smoky, light breeze, surf 4-5 feet (low).

* For a safe and enjoyable time on the Central Coast, the Oregon Parks & Recreation Department offers these Beach Safety Tips.

* Tides

09/06 Wed 7:00 AM -0.09 L

09/06 Wed 1:24 PM 7.86 H

09/06 Wed 7:10 PM 1.56 L

09/07 Thu 1:14 AM 8.46 H

In Short: Mainly overcast, smoky, cooler and possibly wet, then sunny.