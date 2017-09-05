Fire Weather Watch issued…

A Fire Weather Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for thunderstorms producing abundant lightning, which is in effect for the Central Coast from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening.

There will be a chance of thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening. The best chances appear to be Thursday morning and afternoon. The storms may start out fairly dry Wednesday, then transition to much wetter on Thursday. Erratic outflow winds, gusting up to 30 mph, are possible. Frequent lightning and critically dry fuels may result in numerous fire starts. Thunderstorm outflow winds may result in unpredictable fire spread.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur.