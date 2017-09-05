Successful Lincoln County Fair wants to say THANK YOU!!

Fair Celebrates Success and Says “Thank You”

Organizers of the 2017 Lincoln County Fair want to thank everyone who helped make the New Lincoln County Fair a success for the third year in a row. Come join the Fair After-Party at the Newport Eagles Lodge on Saturday, September 16 for free live music by Unplugged and discounted drinks and food. The fun starts at 6pm!

Whether you helped sponsor the Fair, participated as a vendor, simply attended the event or supported the Fair in some other way, come let us say thank you for helping to Celebrate Lincoln County.

The Eagles Lodge is located at 106 East Olive St in Newport.

For more information about the Fair After Party or this year’s Fair, please contact Michele Osterhoudt at 541-648-6818 or michele.osterhoudt@oregonstate.edu