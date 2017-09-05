Governor Brown: “Leave Our Dreamers Alone!”

Governor Kate Brown Calls on Congress to Push Back Against President Trump’s “Reckless Immigration Policies”

(Salem, OR) — Governor Kate Brown today released the following statement in response to President’s Trump repeal of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program:

“As Governor, I hear from Oregonians across the state working hard to provide for their families and prepare their children for success. I hear their hopes and aspirations, and I also hear their fears over an uncertain future as the White House takes action to terminate the DACA program.

“Here in Oregon, Dreamers are an integral part of our workforce and contribute over $6 million to our state’s economy. Dreamers embody the ideals of the American Dream, and for so many, the United States is the only home they know.

“I am deeply troubled by federal orders that seek to tear apart otherwise law-abiding families and undermine Oregon’s economy. I call on Congress to step up and push back against the White House’s reckless immigration policies. We need to take a thoughtful approach to immigration reform and must work to empower families and children with the tools they need to reach their greatest potential.”