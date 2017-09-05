Drive Electric Yachats! Sunday, September 17th, behind The Commons

DRIVE ELECTRIC YACHATS Sept. 17, 2017

Drive Electric Yachats is a one-day free event, Sunday Sept. 17, 10 AM – 3 PM at the Yachats Commons Picnic Shelter. Drive Electric Yachats is part of National Drive Electric Week, September 9-17, 2017, a nationwide celebration to heighten awareness of today’s widespread availability of plug-in vehicles and highlight the benefits of all-electric and plug-in hybrid-electric cars, trucks, motorcycles, and more.

“National Drive Electric Week is presented by Plug In America, Sierra Club, and Electric Auto Association”. Drive Electric Yachats is sponsored by the Drift Inn Hotel and Restaurant, and the Yachats Chamber of Commerce. Speak with actual E.V. owners. Take a test drive. Learn more about this new developing technology. Electric vehicles are fun to drive, are less expensive and more convenient to fuel than gasoline vehicles,. EV’s are better for the environment, promote local jobs, and reduce our dependence on foreign oil. Are you considering going electric? Come talk to owners who have successfully done so.

We are still looking for additional EV owners who are willing to let a novice explore their car. It is your decision what you allow guests do with your electric vehicle: look at it, sit in it, ride in it, or drive it. Please call 541-968-6089 or contact events@yachats.org Facebook: Drive Electric Yachats https://driveelectricweek.org/index.php