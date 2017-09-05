Sen. Merkley: “For 800,000 young adult latinos, America is the ONLY home they’ve ever known!

Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley released the following statement in reaction to President Trump’s move to dismantle the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) Program and remove key protections for DREAMers:

“President Trump’s move to go back on our promise to DREAMers is not only heartless, it’s shortsighted. Since DACA was implemented five years ago, 11,000 Oregonian DREAMers have strengthened our local economies and the fabric of our communities. These are young Americans who came here through no fault of their own as children, and know no other home. DREAMers are productive and contributing members of our society, and ending this program would be not only a heartless betrayal, but also a devastating $460 billion blow to America’s economy.

“America is a nation that keeps its word – but President Trump fundamentally betrayed that promise today. This is not ‘law and order’; this is tearing families apart and shaking the foundations of our local economies.

“We cannot turn our back on nearly 800,000 courageous young leaders. These are our friends and our neighbors. I won’t stand idly by as President Trump tries to recklessly and heartlessly remove them from this great nation. I’m going to fight vehemently to ensure that they can keep contributing to the nation that they love.”

U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., issued the following statement on the Trump administration’s announcement it would rescind protections under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program:

“This effort from the White House to punish hundreds of thousands of innocent young Americans and split apart families goes against our American values and further divides our nation,” Wyden said.

“I will be fighting tooth and nail alongside my Senate colleagues to preserve the ability of these young people to continue to contribute to our country. Congress must come together and work on comprehensive immigration reform and a fair path forward for DREAMers.”