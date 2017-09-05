Weather or Not: Eyeballing a Change

Tuesday, Sep. 5th – Lincoln County

Summary: Mostly sunny, smoky and warm yesterday; scattered clouds overnight.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 71F/57F/11mph/0.00”

Depoe Bay: 68F/55F/10mph/0.00”

Newport: 86F/55F/22mph/0.00”

Waldport: 64F/56F/20mph/0.00”

Yachats: 67F/53F/34mph/0.00”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: unlimited

Visibility: 7 miles/Wind: S 6 mph/Altimeter: 29.96”

The Air Quality Alert issued for the Central Coast by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and the Lane Regional Air Protection Agency remains in effect until 6:00pm this evening. Wildfires burning in the region combined with elevated ozone levels will cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels at times. Easterly winds will bring smoke westward from the wildfires in the Cascades and Columbia Gorge. Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate heart and lung diseases, and exacerbate other serious health problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung condition.

Forecast: We’re eyeballing a transformation in our weather expected over the next couple of days with cooler thermometer readings and some rain possible. In fact, the situation began to change overnight with a southerly wind reversal. Otherwise, today won’t feel much different than the past few with some fog, smoke, light winds and muggy temps in the low-70s. Areas of fog tonight, low 55F. Tomorrow is predicted to be mostly cloudy, cooler, as the mercury stops at 65F and there’s a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Outlook is for a 50-50 chance of showers tomorrow night through Friday along with seasonal temps, then back to mostly sunny and a bit warmer.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, highways are dry, temp 60F. Willamette Valley roads are dry, thermometer readings near 70F. The Columbia River Gorge has dry pavement, temperatures 65-70F, gusty east winds, it’s extremely smoky with ashfall and I-84 is closed in several places due to the wildland fires. For the Cascades, highways are dry, 65-70F, gusty east winds, the free air freezing level is 16,000 feet. * An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are S 5-10 knots this morning with seas 3 feet at 15 seconds. Northwest winds will ease across the waters this morning, with a narrow area of light southerly winds developing in the inner waters today. A more robust southerly wind reversal is expected across the coastal waters tonight and Wednesday, with some gusts to 20 knots possible. A weak front is expected to move across the waters Thursday and Thursday night, but winds are projected to stay below advisory criteria. Northerly winds look to briefly return later this week. Seas will generally be around 3-5 feet this week, but may build to 6 feet Wednesday and Thursday. Southwesterly swell will continue this morning, then a westerly swell will become the primary swell later today and last through the week. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Fog, smoke, sun, light breeze, surf 2-3 feet (low).

* A reminder for inland residents coming to the Central to escape the heat and smoke — the ocean is extremely cold even in Summer and swimming in it can quickly lead to hypothermia and drowning. Also, rip currents and sneaker waves can put you in harm’s way at any time.

* Tides

2017/09/05 Tue 6:27 AM -0.09 L

2017/09/05 Tue 12:54 PM 7.53 H

2017/09/05 Tue 6:30 PM 2.00 L

2017/09/06 Wed 12:32 AM 8.48 H

In Short: Foggy, fair, smoky, muggy, then cooler and possibly wet.