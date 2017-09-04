State foster care – A black hole that doesn’t seem to have a bottom…

For months if not years on end, there have been continuous outrageous reports on what can only be called a horribly dysfunctional foster care system in Oregon. Supposedly created to give abused children a chance to be properly cared for, many children taken from their abusive parents wind up in equally bad foster homes or even worse. And it’s been going on and on and on…seemingly with no end in sight. If you can bear to read it, here’s an update from The oregonian. Click here.