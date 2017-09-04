Emergency responders launch HELP/OK sign campaign for disaster preparedness month





Lincoln County Emergency Management is providing 10,000 community emergency assistance signs (Help/Ok signs) for distribution as part of the National Preparedness Month promotion.

When a significant disruptive event has occurred prompting first aid response, a sign in a prominent front window can know immediately the status of those inside. A sign that says ‘OK’ allows responders to move quickly through neighborhoods helping first responders to get to those who truly need help. The Lincoln County’s final version was modified to include educational information for tsunami preparedness and wildfire evacuation steps: Ready, Set, Go.

It is anticipated community members could utilize these signs to communicate to emergency

responders for several hazardous situations:

• Earthquake (minor to catastrophic)

• Hazardous materials accident or natural gas leak

• Law Enforcement incident

• Local or distant tsunami evacuation

• Severe winter weather and flooding

• Wildfire evacuations

The Help/Ok signs can be picked up at local public safety, city, county, or tribal offices

beginning Tuesday, September 5. The signs are offered at no cost to the public while

supplies last; they will also be available at the Lincoln County Emergency Readiness Fair September 16th 11-2pm at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds. They’re also available at:

• County Offices: County Courthouse, Emergency Management

• Lincoln City: City Hall, Fire/Police Stations

• Lincoln Beach/Gleneden Beach/Depoe Bay: Depoe Bay Fire District, Depoe Bay City Hall

• Newport: City Hall and Fire Departments

• Toledo: City Hall, Fire and Police Station

• Siletz: City Hall, Fire Station and Tribal Administrative Offices

• Seal Rock: Fire Station

• Waldport: City Hall and Fire Station

• Yachats: City Hall and Fire Station