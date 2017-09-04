Weather or Not: Out with a Flourish

Monday, Sep. 4th – Lincoln County

Summary: Mostly sunny and warm yesterday; scattered clouds overnight.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 76F/56F/9mph/0.00”

Depoe Bay: 72F/51F/9mph/0.00”

Newport: 81F/50F/6mph/0.00”

Waldport: 69F/53F/9mph/0.00”

Yachats: 71F/51F/8mph/0.00”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: unlimited

Visibility: 10 miles/Wind: N 3 mph/Altimeter: 29.99”

The Air Quality Alert issued for the Central Coast by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and the Lane Regional Air Protection Agency remains in effect until 6:00pm Tuesday. Wildfires burning in the region combined with elevated ozone levels will cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels at times. Easterly winds will develop later Monday and continue into Tuesday morning. These east winds will bring smoke westward from the wildfires in the Cascades and Columbia Gorge. Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate heart and lung diseases, and exacerbate other serious health problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung condition.

Forecast: With 18 days left in calendar Summer, seasonal Summer ends today for most folks. It’s back to school, back to work, off to college, et al. And we’re going out with a flourish of continued dry and warm weather. High today in the 70s, light winds and some patchy smoke. Mostly clear tonight, low around 55F. Tomorrow, a marine push begins with areas of fog in the morning, mostly sunny later, high 65-70F. Outlook is for mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and/or thunderstorms Wednesday through Friday, then partly to mostly sunny next weekend. The thermometer returns to near normal for this time of year — highs of 60-65F and lows of 50-55F are expected through the long term.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, highways are dry, temp 55F. Willamette Valley roads are dry, thermometer readings near 65F. The Columbia River Gorge has dry pavement, temperatures 65-70F. For the Cascades, highways are dry, 55-65F, the free air freezing level is 16,000 feet.

* Outlook for holiday weekend travelers is bare pavement at all elevations through tonight. Areas of limited visibility from wildfire smoke and short traffic delays due to firefighting operations are possible.

* An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are N 5-10 knots with seas 3-4 feet at 16 seconds this morning. A Small Craft Advisory for winds is in effect out past 10 miles from this afternoon through late tonight. Northerly winds will ramp back up this afternoon and will have marginal gusts to 25 knots in the outer Central Coast waters. Winds will be less on Tuesday, but then we’ll see a southerly wind reversal move up the coast Tuesday night into Wednesday with gusts getting up near 20 knots. Winds back off Wednesday afternoon, but remain out of the south through late in the week. Seas will be around 4 feet then build to 6 feet or so by Wednesday and hover in that area through the remainder of the week. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Sunny, patchy smoky, light breeze, surf 2-3 feet (low).

* A reminder for inland residents coming to the Central Coast to escape the heat wave — the ocean is extremely cold even in Summer and swimming in it can quickly lead to hypothermia and drowning. Also, rip currents and sneaker waves can put you in harm’s way at any time.

* Tides

09/04 Mon 5:53 AM 0.05 L

09/04 Mon 12:24 PM 7.18 H

09/04 Mon 5:51 PM 2.45 L

09/04 Mon 11:51 PM 8.36 H

In Short: Fair, smoky, warm, then cooler and wet late this week.