Toledo Commemorates Two Fallen Heroes at Vets Memorial Downtown

Toledo residents along with local veterans and government dignitaries celebrated and memorialized two fallen Vietnam War heroes, brothers Clifford and Charles Johnson who lived with their families in Toledo. Their memory and their stories were shared at a commemoration held at the downtown Toledo Veterans Memorial Square. A stretch of Highway 20, that connects the east and west entrances to Toledo, will also be placed in their honor on signs to be erected in their memory reminding all who see them of the sacrifice Clifford and Charles Johnson gave for their country.

Video: Peter Vince