Zach’s Bistro to host September 6th “Dine Out for Samaritan House”

Located at the corner of Coast and Olive Streets in Nye Beach, Zach’s Bistro offers an affordable ever-changing farm to fork menu. They feature fresh Northwest seafood as well as grass fed and pasture raised meats. East Coast and Hawaiian fish make appearances in the winter. Elk and Bison are common proteins, and kangaroo, yak, elk, and ostrich appear occasionally. Zach’s proudly features Oregon spirits, wine, beers, and ciders. They are open for dinner 7 nights a week (with the occasional Wednesday off for rest) from 4:00pm-10:30pm, lunch Friday and Saturday 11:30am-2pm, brunch Sunday-Tuesday 9:30pm-11am, and for midday (small plates and 2-3 main courses) Friday-Tuesday 2pm-4pm. Chef/owner Zachary Wellman started Zach’s Bistro in September 2013. Reservations are recommended. Special Samaritan House Dine-Out Hours on Wednesday, September 6, are lunch 11:30-2:00pm and dinner 4:00-10:30pm.

Samaritan House has been providing homeless families in Lincoln County with safe shelter and assistance in transitioning to self-sufficiency since 1988. Comprehensive case management and educational programming surround the residents with a supportive and sympathetic atmosphere where they can learn the necessary skills to be independent. For more information, visit www.samfamshelter.org or call 541-574-8898.