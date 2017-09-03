Weather or Not: Orange Orbs

Sunday, Sep. 3rd – Lincoln County

Summary: Sunny/warm early, cooler/breezy late yesterday; smoky, light wind overnight.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 72F/61F/23mph/0.00”

Depoe Bay: 69F/51F/22mph/0.00”

Newport: 79F/54F/21mph/0.00”

Waldport: 63F/53F/18mph/0.00”

Yachats: 67F/50F/22mph/0.00”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: unlimited

Visibility: 10 miles/Wind: calm/Altimeter: 29.96”

The Air Quality Alert issued for the Central Coast by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and the Lane Regional Air Protection Agency remains in effect until 6:00pm Tuesday. Wildfires burning in the region combined with elevated ozone levels will cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels at times. Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate heart and lung diseases, and exacerbate other serious health problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung condition.

Forecast: After a very warm morning, the sea breeze kicked in and dropped temps quickly yesterday; but the wind also brought a heavy layer of smoke and turned the Sun orange. The waxing gibbous Moon kept up the celestial show throughout the night. The smoke and warm thermometer readings are expected to continue into Tuesday. Highs should be near 75F with a few spots a little above that as the sea breeze relaxes during this period. Overnight lows dip to 55-60F. Outlook is for a chance of showers and/or thunderstorms Wednesday through Friday, and then partly sunny Saturday. The mercury is projected to return to seasonal by mid-week as highs reach 65F and lows slump to 55F.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, highways are dry, temps 55-60F. Willamette Valley roads are dry, thermometer readings 60-65F. The Columbia River Gorge has dry pavement, temperatures 65-70F. For the Cascades, highways are dry, 65-70F, the free air freezing level is 16,000 feet.

* Outlook for holiday weekend travelers is bare pavement at all elevations through Monday night. Areas of limited visibility and short traffic delays are possible due to the ongoing wildfires.

* An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are N less than 5 knots nearshore this morning, but blowing 10-15 knots offshore at Stonewall Bank with seas 4 feet at 8 seconds. A Small Craft Advisory for winds is in effect out past 10 miles through this evening. Northerly winds will increase this afternoon and evening but should remain below advisory criteria. The pressure gradient will relax some today but remain strong enough to keep the Small Craft Advisory for winds in the outer waters through this evening. Winds come up again in the outer waters Monday afternoon and evening and might get close to Small Craft Advisory thresholds again. Winds will be less Tuesday, then look for a southerly wind reversal Tuesday night and Wednesday, which could be on the breezy side as well. Seas will remain near 4-6 feet through the middle of the coming week. The brisk winds will create choppy conditions with steep seas tonight and in the outer waters Sunday and possibly Monday. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Sunny with patchy smoke, light breeze, surf 2-3 feet (low).

* A reminder for inland residents coming to the Central Coast over the next few days to escape the heat wave — the ocean is extremely cold even in Summer and swimming in it can quickly lead to hypothermia and drowning. Also, rip currents and sneaker waves can put you in harm’s way at any time.

* Tides

09/03 Sun 11:53 AM 6.83 H

09/03 Sun 5:11 PM 2.88 L

09/03 Sun 11:10 PM 8.14 H

09/04 Mon 5:53 AM 0.05 L

In Short: Fair, smoky, warm, possibly cooler and wet late this week.