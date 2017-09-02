Drumming Summer into Autumn at Cafe Mundo…

The Season Finale of the Seventh Annual Nye Beach Second Saturday Summer Celebration, in Newport, is this Saturday [September 9] from Noon to 3:00 pm on the large outdoor theater stage in the Courtyard at Cafe Mundo, 209 NW Coast Street.

Chandler Davis, of the Newport Community Drum Circle, which sponsors the free summer-long community event, said “It’s been an exciting season and I’m hoping to bring back the best of the summer’s special guest performers, on Saturday, for a stage-filling, family friendly three-hour end of summer community party.”

“Refreshed and invigorated,” Davis said, from their recent seventh Main Stage performance at the Lincoln County Fair, the Thunder & Lightness Ensemble with Terry Filer, an enrolled member of the Osage Nation, on Native American flutes and Skip Floraday and Davis on drums, will be the musical hosts Saturday with multicultural traditional and indigenous World Beat rhythm and a variety show format.

Scheduled guests include dancer Sophia Solano, didgeridoo artist Adoni Tegner, and additional invited drummers and other musicians. The Café Mundo Courtyard has ample outdoor seating (some covered) and full outdoor and indoor food and beverage service; all ages are welcome.

Davis said the twice monthly Tuesday open drum circles at nearby Don Davis Park will return to their winter schedule in October, meeting monthly inside the park’s glass enclosed gazebo every second Saturday from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. The Newport Community Drum Circle and its performing units continue to perform regularly and to present family oriented outreach drum circles year-round.